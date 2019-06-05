DHQ Bemoans Troops’ Ill-treatment of Captured Armed Bandits, Kidnappers

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Nigerian Army said on Wednesday that it was worried on the Ill-treatment meted to bandits and kidnappers who were nabbed by troops in operations.

In a statement, the DHQ the act of tiring suspects to sticks in order to extract information from them was unprofessional.

The statement, signed by Col.mOnyema Nwachukwu, the acting Director Defence information, said: “The attention of the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has been drawn to a video footage trending in the social media, visually displaying the maltreatment of some suspected armed bandits and kidnappers who were arrested along Road Abuja – Kaduna during a recent operation.

“Apparently the troops had in their overzealousness tied one of the suspects to a stake in a desperate attempt to extract information from him.

“The DHQ wishes to unambigously state that the act exhibited by the troops in the video footage is very unprofessional and an outright violation of the code of conduct handed down to guide the conduct and behaviour of troops of the AFN during operations. The DHQ therefore, in very strong terms condemn this act of ineptitude and exhibition of lawlessness.

“The DHQ considers the conduct of the troops highly regrettable. In order to promptly address the anomally, the Chief of Defence Staff has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident to bring to book all those found culpable in accordance with the military justice system.

“We seize this opportunity to urge members of the public to please report any such misdemeanor to security agencies whenever they are observed.”

