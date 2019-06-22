DPO, Girlfriend Held for Death of Housemaid in Kastina

The death of 16-year-old housemaid has been traced to Garba Talawai,

a Divisional Police Officer in Mashi, Kastina State and his girlfriend, Sadiya Danyaya.

The deceased Rabi Abdullahi was a housemaid to Sadiya.

The DPO, a Superintendent of Police (SP) and his girlfriend are presently in police custody for further interrogation.

Spokesman for the police in the state, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the arrest of the two in a statement on Friday.

The police said in the statement: “Yesterday (Thursday) at about 12.00hrs, one Abubakar Haruna, a councillor in Mashi LGA, reported to the DPO of Mashi, SP Garba Talawai, that a corpse was seen at a bush path in Mashi.

“he DPO and his team went and removed the corpse to Primary Health Centre, Mashi.

“The corpse was later identified as that of one Rabi Abdullahi,16, of the same address, but only for some health workers on duty to identify the corpse as having been brought the previous day by the same DPO, along with one other policeman yet to be identified, inside a Toyota Carina II identified as the DPO’s.

“The corpse was later identified as a housemaid to one Sadiya Alhaji Danyaya, a girlfriend of the DPO.

“However, the said Sadiya confirmed that she reported to the DPO that the girl had been missing since Wednesday after she rebuked her for carrying an unwanted pregnancy and for sleeping outside the house.

“Preliminary investigation has indicted the DPO for being complicit in the concealment of facts with respect to the cause of death of the housemaid.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Sanusi Buba, has already directed a thorough, meticulous and comprehensive investigations into the matter.”

