FG Orders Probe into Pipeline Explosion in Rivers as 10 Persons Feared Killed

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for a thorough investigation into the oil pipeline explosion in Oyibo Local Government Area of Rivers state in which no fewer than 10 persons were confirmed dead.

The deafening sound of the explosion at about 6.45am was said to have caused panic in the community as residents began to make enquiries about what happened.

While some sources within the area said the exploded pipeline belonged to Shell Petroleum Development Company, others said the facility was the property of the Petroleum Product Marketing Company.

It was gathered that the explosion occurred when some workers from an unidentified firm were working on one of the pipelines.

A resident of the area, who identified himself as Jude, stated that the loud sound of the explosion jolted most residents of the community, adding that 10 persons lost their lives in the incident.

He explained that people immediately began to panic when they heard the sound of the explosion.

Jude said: “It was around 8am when we heard a loud explosion. Most of the residents were still in their houses when the loud explosion occurred.”

The investigation ordered by the Federal Government is to determine what is responsible for the pipeline tragedy.

The President, in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and publicity, Garba Shehu, is extremely pained by the loss of lives in the incident and expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Rivers State.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

