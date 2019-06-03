Former Zamfara Governor, Yari, Others Expelled from APC

In a counter move, a faction of Zamfara All Progressives Congress, has expelled the immediate past Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari

A faction believed to be loyal to ex-Governor has earlier expelled Senator Kabiru Marafa and former Deputy Governor, for alleged anti party activities.

Also expelled by Marafa’s faction is the Deputy National Chairman (North) of the APC, Lawali Shuaibu for allegedly conniving with Yari to sabotage the National Working Committee of the party during the botched primary Elections of the state.

The decision to expel the former Governor and the Deputy National Chairman was taken at the end of an emergency meeting held in Gusau, the Zamfara state capital.

A statement jointly signed by the Chairman of the party in Zamfara, Alhaji Surajo Garba Mai Katako and the Publicity Secretary, Muhammad Bello Bakyasuwa, said the expulsion was sequel to the electoral misfortune, “Yari and his co-travellers exposed the party to in Zamfara state.”

The party recalled how “the former governor frustrated its efforts to conduct primaries last year, thus laying the foundation for the electoral misfortune that befell it in the state.”

The statement made available to reporters in Abuja said: “After reviewing the outing of our party in the last general election and the outcome of the Supreme Court Judgement, we hereby dismiss the former governor of Zamfara state, Abdulaziz Yari and the Deputy National Chairman Sen Lawali Shuaibu from the APC.

“Following this development, we are urging them to immediately surrender all the belongings of the party in their possession including funds.

“Yari and his boys scuttled the efforts of our national headquarters to conduct primaries on the 3rd and 7th of October 2018. His nefarious activities led to the death of six persons and over 200 others were injured.”

The party said the expulsion would be communicated to its national headquarters for appropriate action on Thursday after the Sallah break.

The Nation Newspaper

Zamfara APC expels Marafa, others

June 3, 2019

0

suspected bandits kill Marafa’s stster, abduct husband

Senator Kabiru Marafa

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara state has expelled Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa for alleged anti-party activities.

In an earlier statement, Marafa is representing Zamfara Central in the outgoing Senate, was reported to have expelled from the party.

Others expelled along with the Federal lawmaker for the same alleged offence are Hon Aminu Sani Jaji and Mal Ibrahim Wakkala Liman.

In a statement signed by its State Publicity Secretary, Shehu Isah, and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday, the decision followed the activation of the provisions of Article 21 (A) ii and (D) V which spells out the punishment for members who violate the APC constitutional provisions and engaged in acts inimical to the interest of the party.

The statement read: “For the avoidance of doubt, the said Article 21 (A) (ii) and (D) (V) of the APC Constitution (2014 as amended) provides as follow:”

“A (ii) Anti-Party activities or any conduct, which is likely to embarrass or have adverse effect on the party or bring the party into hatred, contempt, ridicule or disrepute”

“D (V) Any member who files an action in Court of law against the party or any of its Officers on any matter or matters relating to the discharge of the duties of the party without first exhausting the avenues for redress provided for in this Constitution shall automatically stand expelled from the party on filling such action and no appeal against expulsion as stipulated in this Clause shall be entertained until the withdrawal of the action from Court by the members.”

“We are therefore by this notice informing the general public that from the date of the said resolution, the aforementioned members cease to be members of the All Progressives Congress and consequently are disentitled from enjoying right, privileges and benefits from the party, the statement added.

