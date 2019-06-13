Four Men Remanded in Prison for Defiling, Impregnating 15-year-old Orphan

Four men have been remanded in prison by Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, after they allegedly raped a 15- year-old girl leading to pregnancy.

They are to be remand pending legal advice from the office of DPP.

The Magistrate, B.O Osunsanmi, ordered that Stephen Godwin, 33, Henry Obo, 25, Stanley Igen, 33, be remanded in Kirikiri Prison.

Mrs Osunsanmi, who did not take the pleas of the defendants, ordered that the police sends the case file to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

She ordered that the fourth defendant, being a teenager, be remanded at the Correctional Homes, Adigbe, Abeokuta, pending advice from DPPs.

The case was adjourned until July 15 for mention.

The defendants, who are all residents of Anifowose, Ikeja, Lagos, are charged with defilement.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the defendants committed the offence between 2018 and 2019 at their residence.

He said that the defendants defiled the 15-year-old orphan.

“The defendants, who were living in the same compound, were having sexual intercourse with the teenager.

“The girl is pregnant. The doctor confirmed that she is six-month pregnant.

“The case was reported and the defendants were arrested,” the prosecutor said.

The offence, he added, contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, which prescribes life imprisonment for defilement.

