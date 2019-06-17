Fresh Attack Claims One Life in Taraba, Cars Burnt, Houses Razed.

At least one person has been confirmed killed, many cars burnt and houses razed in a fresh attack on ATC, Kasuwan Bera in Ardo Kola local government area of Taraba State, on Sunday evening, residents said.

A resident, Isa Muri, said that heavily armed youths invaded Tundiri village via Jauro Yinu ward in Ardo Kola Local Government.

He said the settlement came under attack in the evening of Sunday.

According to Muri, Ardo Kola the community was invaded by armed herdsmen who attacked Wuroru and other villages around the metropolis shooting sporadically and burning down homes which triggered the angry youth of Kona to block the Federal high way linking Taraba to Yola.

Another resident, Charles Koboz who spoke to our correspondent said that the invaders came in around 4:30 pm and started shooting sporadically and burning down houses as the people scamper for safety.

“There was rumours everywhere that the herdsmen were coming to attack us today. We were all vigilant and sent out women and children out to ATC for safety. This evening, they came in and have succeeded in burning down the whole of Wuroru village and are even advancing to Kofai and other villages.

“As at now, we don’t have any news of deaths yet as we are all running for our dear lives but definitely, there would be casualties. Unfortunately, the soldiers who just came in this night are very busy molesting our youths rather than going after the attackers. This is a very frightening situation”.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP David Misal, confirmed the incidence but denied lost of live.

Misal told Journalists that “heavily armed bandits on motorcycles invaded Tundiri village via Jauro Yinu ward Ardo Kola LG and set some houses ablaze.

“The command immediately mobilized patrol team to the area, but before the arrival the hoodlums have fled to the bush”.

The PPRO explained that the Kona youths who were apprehensive of the development blocked the Nukkai, Kasuwan Bera ATC highway,Jalingo, the state capital, and set disuse tyres on fire attacking innocent people.

The renewed attack is coming a day to the commencement of the batch B NYSC orientation course.

The NYSC camp is located less than one kilometres from the area attacked

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

