Gani Adams Orders Fulani Herdsmen Out Yorubaland

The Aare Onakakanfo, Gani Adams has ordered Fulani marauders killing people in the Southwest to vacate Yorubaland now or face the consequence.

He vowed that the Yoruba people will not fold their arms and watch their people being killed, raped and kidnapped.

Arising from a crucial meeting of the Aare Onakakanfo in Council, Adams warned that the Yoruba people would be forced to retaliate if the Fulani herdsmen continued to maim innocent people.

“We cannot continue to fold our arms and let these bandits continue to soil our land with the blood of the innocent. Consequently, we hereby ask these Fulani marauders to stop their murderous activities and vacate every inch of Yorubaland they currently ravage.

“Failure to reconcile themselves with these terms may warrant maximum retaliation as the principle dictates that a bully only respects a bully.

“The campaign of blood by Fulani herdsmen, who have been ravaging our land, kidnapping, killing, maiming and raping our people in recent years has become a serious source of concern for the Yoruba race; a race renowned for their staunch passion for peaceful coexistence, national cohesion and development.

“The threat posed to our existence by these blood-mongering marauders cannot be overlooked as we, as a people, believe that for peace and accord to reign among the multiplicity of people who occupy a common territory, all parties must play a role in ensuring that each and every unit in this country respect each other in all ramifications,” he stated.

According to Adams, it was disheartening and most embarrassing that the group, despite several appeals to their consciousness and common sense, had continued to wreak havoc in Southwest land, and forcibly planning to reap where they had not sown.

He said they had proven that they had come to steal, destroy, and kill; as evident in the unmitigated attacks on communities where their nomadic enterprise took them, adding that they had been plundering Yorubaland, and “we recognize evil when we see it. This is no exception.”

He said “as true spawns of Oduduwa, we are unequivocally forthright about this threat posed by this group which the federal government has turned a blind eye to by refusing to call a spade by its name, dubbing the Fulani marauders as criminals, bandits, and pillagers. Every true blood of the Yoruba race is at the risk of being haunted and slaughtered by this reckless group if we keep sugarcoating the bloody implications of their evil enterprise.

“We are acquainted with the nature of Fulani nomads in the past, and we know as a matter of fact that they were not carrying AK47s. It is because of this naked truth that we ask that these people be labelled as what they are. We are clamouring that the appropriate moniker should be used to tag them. They should be addressed as ‘Fulani bandits,’ for we believe that there is power in names.

“We strongly advise Obas and local Chiefs to show more than passing interest in the activities of people in their domains. They must know that they cannot be blameless for their failure to account for and monitor strangers in their areas of jurisdictions, particularly those whose activities run contrary to peaceful coexistence.”

Adams added that the Yoruba people could not continue to fold their arms and let these bandits continue to soil their land with the blood of the innocent and demanded concrete action from President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration over the activities of these murderous gangs.

“We are no longer comfortable with the continuing brutalization and murderous humiliation of our people. Government’s silence is distressing as it is emboldening the criminals. President Buhari must act now. They need to understand that their seeming stillness about this plague is a tacit alignment with the forces of evil,” he said.

Adams listed dark spots where urgent Federal Government’s intervention were needed to include Orile-Owu to Ijebu-Ode forest, Osun and Ogun States; Ilesha, Ife, Aramoko, Ijero, Esa-Oke, Ikire, Gbogan, Ode-Omu, Ifewara, Ibadan to Ife Road, Ife to Akure Road, Ikesha to Oshogbo, and environs; Osi, Igede, Ilupeju, Ikole, Ado, Ikere, and environs, among others.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

