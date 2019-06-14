Gorilla Swallows N6. 8m at Kano Zoo, Management Alleges

The management of Kano Zoological Gardens has accused goilla of ‘swallowing‘ N6.8m cash realised from gate takings during last week’s Eid el Fitri.

The police are already investigating the matter and are questioning 10 people.

Recall last year, an official of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in Benue state said that a ‘spiritual’ snake found its way into the organisation’s office in Makurdi and ate N36m cash.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has since arraigned the official in an FCT High Court on charge of stealing.

Meanwhile, an accounts officer at the zoo claimed that the gorilla sneaked into an office where the money was kept and then proceeded to ‘swallow’ it.

The Managing Director of Kano Zoo, Umar Kashekobo, confirmed that money was missing. He gave no details.

He merely said: “Police are investigating what happened, all I can say is money is missing.”

The police also confirmed the disappearance of money from the zoo.

“Yes, it is true that money from five days of Sallah festivities is missing from the Kano zoo,” spokesman for the state police command, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said.

“As at now, we have arrested 10 members of staff of the zoo including the security man and those working in the finance unit.”

Kano-based Freedom Radio had, earlier in the week, interviewed someone from the zoo’s finance department who said a gorilla sneaked into the office, stole the money and then swallowed it.

