Gunmen Attack Okorocha’s Country Home

Few days after serving out his second term as Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha’s country side home was reportedly attacked by unknown gunmen, suspected to be hired assassins, Friday night.

The gunmen allegedly raided the country home of the immediate past Governor in Ogboko, Ideato South Council Area of Imo State.

The assailants according to a family source, arrived the Governor’s residence at about 2 am and overpowered the security before gaining entrance into the main building.

According to the source who pleaded anonymity, no valuable was removed but the former Governor’s bedroom and other places were thoroughly ransacked, raising suspicion that the invaders maybe hired assassins.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, said that he was yet to be officially briefed about the invasion of the Governor’s home.

