How 300-Level UNIBEN Student Took Her Life Over Failed Love Affair

Details have emerged on how 21-one year-old Christabell Omoremime Buoro, student of University of Benin, allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday, over failed love affair.

The incident has further heightened​ concern from parents and school authorities, over the rising number of suicide cases among youths, particularly, teenagersmof higher institutions in the country.

It would be recalled several youths from across the country, both male and female, have reportedly killed themselves, in recent times.

The lifeless body of the 300-level student of Medical Laboratory was discovered in her hostel room, located at Plot 4 Uwaifo Lane, off Newton Street, Ekosodin, a sprawling student community behind the Ugbowo campus of the university.

It was alleged that Christabel mixed the deadly insecticide popularly, Snipper with Sprite.

It was also gathered that an empty sachet of Klin detergent was also discovered inside the room.

A source in the hostel who did not want to be named, said that the dead body of Christabell was discovered after she allegedly took the deadly substance to end her life.

He wondered how “a small girl of that age will take her life, all because of one boy.”

He said: “The policemen who came to evacuate the body were very angry after reading out loud the note she dropped. She stated that she was about taking her life because the guy she loved didn’t love her in return, that her boyfriend broke up with her.

“Thank God she even dropped a note, if not, the roommates would have be in hot soup, because investigation would have begun from that point.”

When contacted, UNIBEN’s PRO, Michael Osasuyi, told journalists that the institution is “waiting to be briefed on what really happened, since the incident did not happened within the school premises.”

Meanwhile, our correspondent gathered that operatives at Ugbowo Police Division have invited two persons for questioning over the incident.

Attempt to get reaction from the State police Command PRO, DSP Chidi Nwanbuzor, also failed, as calls to his mobile phone failed to connect Wednesday.

