Mike Igini-led INEC in Akwa Ibom State in its display of voters register at the Tribunal on Wednesday claimed that Senator Akpabio never voted, because the column of his name was not ticked as sign of accreditation.

So Akpabio never voted?

Here in the picture below proves that Senator Akpabio and his wife Unoma voted during the presidential and National Assembly Elections in the state as against INEC testimony.

