How NAF Alpha Jets Eliminated ISWAP Terrorists in Northen Borno

The sustained air offensive against remnants of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters on the fringes of Lake Chad has yielded additional results as the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Wednesday, destroyed terrorists’ structures and logistics facilities at Tumbun Kaiyowa in Northern Borno State.

The operation was executed following confirmation by a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform that some terrorists were harboured, along with their logistics items and facilities, in some structures well-camouflaged under dense vegetation within the location.

Accordingly, Air Commodore, Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, said in a statement, the ATF scrambled 2 Alpha Jet aircraft to attack the location, recording direct hits on the structures and logistics facilities, which were seen engulfed in flames.

“Several ISWAP fighters were equally neutralized as a result of the strikes.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain the effort to completely degrade the terrorists in the Northeast,” the statement said.

