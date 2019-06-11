Lawan, Omo-Agege Emerge Senate President, Deputy Senate President

Senator Ahmed Lawan has emerged Nigeria’s Senate President. He represents Yobe North.

He polled 79 votes to beat his closest rival, Ali Ndume, who got 28 votes.

The Election of Senate President was held at the first session of the Senate on Tuesday.

After a secret ballot voting, the Clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, announced Lawan’s victory to the cheers of Senators and others in the chamber

Sani-Omolori said 107 senators cast their votes.

“It is my pleasure to announce that Senator elect, Ahmed Lawan, having scored the highest number of total votes cast is hereby returned duly elected as Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

Former Senate Leader, Lawan was the favoured candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The result of the Senate Presidency election shows that at least 17 Peoples Democratic Party lawmakers voted for Lawan in disregard of the directive of the PDP leadership that Ali Ndume should be elected as Senate President.

The All Progressives Congress has 62 lawmakers while the opposition PDP has 44 and Young Democratic Party has one.

Lawan had during his campaign met with some of his colleagues in the PDP and negotiated with them.

Meanwhile, Ovie Omo-Agege of Delta-Central senatorial district defeated Enugu-West lawmaker-elect, Ike Ekweremadu, to emerge Deputy Senate President.

Omo-Agege, who was endorsed by the leadership of the APC polled over 60 votes to defeat Ekweremadu of the PDP.

Omo-Agege had 68 votes while Ekweremadu polled 37 votes.

