Man Commits Suicide After Lover Allegedly Ditched Him

A 34-year old student of Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu Campus, Joseph Mayowa, has allegedly committed suicide after he was ditched by his lover.

Mayowa was a part-time student of the Department of Hospitality Management Technology. He died in the early hours of Friday.

Moments before he committed suicide, Mayowa posted a video on Facebook, explaining why he took the decision.

In the three-minute-18-second video, Mayowa bemoaned how his lover, one Bolaji Temmy, whom he had dated for nine years, ended the relationship after she commenced her National Youth Service Corps programme.

Amid sobs, Mayowa, who identified himself as the president of his department’s students’ association, lamented that he had made several efforts to reconcile with his estranged lover, but to no avail.

He said in the video: “I will advise the Federal Government to scrap NYSC because that is where I lost my joy; my love. I am not a bad boy; I am not wicked. Since my woman got into that (NYSC) camp, everything changed. Since last year, we’ve not been able to resolve anything. My woman is now taking an advantage of the mistake I made three years ago to leave me.

“I am going, I need to go, Bolaji Temmy is the woman I’m talking about. I need to go. To all the boys out there, please try to make money before you date any woman. I’ve tried my best. I’ve tried all I could. We’ve been dating for nine years and now she is leaving. I hurt her in the past, but I’ve appealed to her. But she insisted on leaving me.”

He appealed to his mother and colleagues to take heart, noting that he had chosen his own path.

“I will miss my mum. Mummy, please don’t cry. I have chosen my own path…I will miss you all. Your president is going…I am going. I am going now. I am empty. Bye,” he concluded.

The police in Lagos confirmed the incident but said the lover said she did not ditch him.

Lagos police spokesperson, Bala Elkana, said in a statement that the deceased took a poisonous chemical called sniper in his house at the Eyita area, Ikorodu.

According to Elkana, the police station at Shagamu road, Ikorodu, received an information that Mayowa drank sniper after a misunderstanding with his lover, Bolaji Olokodana

Ms Olokodana, 24, who graduated from LASPOTECH, was with the deceased when he died, the police said.

He was rushed to hospital by his neighbours following an alarm raised by his girlfriend, but eventually died.

“In the statement of his girlfriend, she told police investigators that herself and the deceased dated for nine years,” Elkana said.

“The deceased is fond of beating her. While she was with the deceased in his room, they had a quarrel and he as usual, resorted into physical violence.

“Miss Olokodana ran into the rest room to avoid further beating from the deceased. On her return, she found him gasping for breath with an empty bottle of sniper beside him.”

The corpse of Mayowa has been deposited at the General hospital mortuary for autopsy.

Investigation is still on to determine whether the death is a suicide case or murder, the police said.

