Man Kills Friend for Disturbing Him to Join Cult

One Izuchukwu Ifeacho has confessed to stabbing his friend Iruchukwu Nnebe to death for pressuring him to become a member of Baga Confraternity.

Thee Enugu State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, stated this in a statement over the weekend.

According to the statement, Ifeacho, a native of Amankpunato in the Oji-River Local Government Area of Enugu State, killed his friend, a native of the same community, on Friday, May 31, 2019, in self-defence.

Amaraizu said the deceased, a member of the Baga Confraternity, was reported to have been disturbing the suspect to join his group, but Ifeacho allegedly refused and avoided him.

However, on Friday, May 31, the deceased and other members of his group reportedly trailed the suspect to a shop where he had gone to eat in the night at Amankpunato and told him, “Today, Korofo will suck blood since he does not want to join them.”

Amaraizu quoted the suspect to have told the police that after the deceased and his group members started beating him, he escaped from them, picked up a kitchen knife and returned to the scene and stabbed Nnebe.

The PPRO said Nnebe was later rushed to the hospital for medical attention and was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

He added that the corpse of the deceased had been deposited in the Oji-River General Hospital mortuary.

The police spokesman stated that the Commissioner of Police, Suleiman Balarabe, had ordered a thorough investigation of the incident, adding the suspect was helping the police in their investigation.

According to him, the kitchen knife allegedly used to commit the murder has been recovered.

