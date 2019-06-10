Breaking News

Nigerian Army Kills 9 Boko Haram Social Media Team

The Nigerian Army on Monday said it killed nine ‘social media personalities’ of the Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP).

Sagir Musa, the Army’s Director of Public Relations, who disclosed this in a statement, said the killing of members of the Boko Haram media team further confirmed that the Nigerian Army has decimated the group and they no longer have freedom of action.

He gave the names as: Abu Hurayra al-Barnawi, Ali al-Ghalam al-Kajiri, Abu Musab Muhammed Mustafa al-Maiduguri, Abu Abdullah Ali al-Barnawi, and Abu Musa al-Camerooni.

Others are Ahmed al-Muhajir, Abu Ali al-Bamawi, Abu Khubayb bin Ahmed al-Barnawi and Abu al-Qa’qa’ al-Maiduguri.

“The terrorist group is known for its online media propaganda and quest to maintain a virtual caliphate,” he said.

Boko Haram launched using the media in 2009, starting with a very traditional media approach through propaganda films, many of them aimed at recruiting new fighters from Nigeria and neighbouring countries including Niger, Chad and Cameroon.

From 2014, their strategy changed into more use of social media platforms, videos, and creating multiple accounts like Facebook and Twitter platforms, mostly as a way to communicate with individuals.

