Nigerian Troops Eliminate Terrorists in Ambush in Gwoza

The Nigerian Army said Wednesday that its troops eliminated scores of insurgents following credible information from good Samaritans of a planned terrorists attack on 114 Task Force Battalion, E Company location at Izge village, in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

In a statement by Acting Director Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, said troops of 143 Battalion laid an ambush on the terrorists withdrawal route along Kubu village on the 4th of June 2019, that resulted in death of several of them.

“Consequently, the terrorists entered the ambush which resulted in the death of an unconfirmed number of the criminals and the following items were recovered: 4 x AK 47 rifles; 1 x 81 millimetre mortar; assorted ammunitions; 2 x Hilux Vehicles and 1 x Pumping Machine,” the statement said.

There was no casualty on the part of the army.

According to Musa: “The Nigerian Army, through the Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE uses this medium to commend and encourage those who availed the troops the information that led to the success of the operation, and further enjoined members of the public to be more forthcoming to the security agencies with useful information about the terrorists and other criminals in Nigeria”

