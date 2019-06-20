Breaking News

Nigerian Troops Raid Clusters of Terrorists Camps, Rescue Captives

Troops of 112 Task Force Battalion on clearance operations in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force, have neutralized more members of the crouching Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, when troops raided a cluster of recently established camps along Kajeri village on Tuesday

Army spokesman, Col. Sagir Musa, said a thorough search of the camps resulted in the recovery of 2 dane guns, 8 cartridges, 2 torch lights and a bicycle.

He stated further that two Women and three cildren suspected to have been kidnapped by the terrorists were rescued by troops around the bushes of Kajeri and Saleri villages.The rescued women and children will be handed over to the appropriate agency for further action.

The camps were destroyed/burnt down by the troops, while they advanced further and cleared the surrounding dispersed localities in the general area of Kajeri and Saleri axis of the state, he said.

