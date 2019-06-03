Nigeria’s Huge Population, Advantage for Social, Economic Development – UNPFA

The United Nations Population Fund (UNPFA), Resident Representative in Nigeria, Dr Eugene Kongnyuy, has said the huge population of Nigeria, made up of youths under 25, was an opportunity for the country to transform its social and economic to substainable development.

Kongnyuy, who spoke during the launching of National Youth Policy Document, in Abuja, said with an estimated population of over 198 million people and the most populated country in Africa and the 7th most populated in the world, Nigeria is in a position to translate the massive population to developmental strides.

Kongnyuy, who was represented on the occasion by Dr. Omolaso Omosehin, Head LLO , said: “This youthful population presents enormous opportunity for the country to transform its social and economic landscape into inclusive and sustainable development.

“Focusing on the development of young people in Nigeria is essential. The National Youth Policy document 2019 -2023 being launched today will provide the framework for programming for, and investments in young people in all facets of development.

“The staff of UNFPA, Federal Ministry of Youth Development and Sport and some relevant MDAs, had worked tirelessly to strengthen this document to meet the needs of young population in Nigeria. I commend the participatory and consultative meetings with various stakeholders across the length and breadth of the country and the international partners, to forge consensus on strategies to reap the economic and human development potentials of young people the country for sustainable development,” he said.

He noted that that the revised policy has integrated the key sustainable development goals and targets, to enable Nigeria to track progress towards investment in young people in order to harness the demographic dividend.

“UNFPA is deeply gladdened to be associated with Federal Ministry of Youth Development and Sport and other MDAs in working together to achieve this milestone.

“I urge the all MDAs sectors to promote and implement the policy document in Nigeria because the policy has a critical role to play in utilizing resources, experience and expertise to improve the health, wellbeing and education of youth, but also to create and provide the employment and livelihood opportunities in the country.

“I commend the Government of Nigeria for the leadership provide for this document and urge the policy makers to sustain, and scale up engagements at the National and sub-national level to increase the involvement youth and all form of development and workforce,” he said.

Meanwhile, former Minister Youth Development and Sport, Solomon Dalung, noted that youth development is a cross-cutting national agenda.

He said the implementation of this policy document will involve all development sectors, including the government, civil society, the organised private sector, international development agencies, and the youth themselves, who incidentally, are the primary stakeholders.

“Whether we view their positive contributions to national development or the negative consequences of their actions on our national life, youth development has now transformed from a mere social issue to a national security matter. In the past, governments at all levels, in their quest for sustainable development, have invested substantially in infrastructure and economic reforms while paying little attention to the development of their human capital. Hence, decades of these investments still leave us searching for more effective ways to attain our development goals. It is time to change our investment model. It is time to invest in our youth. It is time to declare youth development a national security issue.

“The cost implication to increase investment in youth is minimal compared with the enormous resources Nigeria expends to mitigate the impact of youth exclusion on national peace and security. In the face of debilitating unemployment, cattle rustling, armed banditry, kidnapping for ransom, etc have taken centre stage as the new oil for youth. This portends a clear and present danger to the security of the Nigerian State that underscores the need for Governments at all levels to place Youth development as a national security matter.”

