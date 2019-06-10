NJC Says It Welcomes Buhari’s Acceptance of Onnoghen’s Resignation as CJN

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has welcome the acceptance of President Muhammadu Buhari of the voluntary retirement of former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

It a statement on Monday, NJC said the acceptance of Onnoghen’s retirement by Buhari was in line with its recommendation.

“The National Judicial Council held an Emergency Meeting today (Monday) to take formal note of the acceptance of the voluntary retirement of Hon. Mr. Justice W. S. N. Onnoghen, GCON, as Chief Justice of Nigeria by President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

“The President’s acceptance of the retirement is in line with Council’s recommendation to the President on 3rd April, 2019.

“Council at the end of its deliberations, thanked the President for the acceptance which was in the best interest of Nigeria,” the short statement signed by Soji Oye, Director, Information, said.

President Buhari had on Sunday said he accepted the voluntary retirement of Justic Onnoghen.

A statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, said Buhari’s acceptance of Onnoghen’s retirement took effect from 28 May, 2019.

The President thanked Justice Onnoghen for his service to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and wished him the best of retirement life.

Onnoghen had resigned his position on April 5, 2019, while being tried by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) over false assets declaration.

Onnoghen had sent his resignation letter to Buhari barely 24 hours after the National Judicial Council (NJC) concluded investigating him for various allegations of misconduct.

Onnoghen was later convicted by the CCT for breach of Code of Conduct for Public Officers.

The CCT, Chairman, Danladi Umar, in his judgment, had ordered the immediate removal of Onnoghen from office as the CJN.

The CCT stripped Onnoghen of all offices earlier occupied, such as the Chairman of the National Judicial Council and also the chairmanship of the Federal Judicial Service Commission.

In the judgment, Onnoghen will forfeit the five accounts which he failed to declare as part of his assets.

The Danladi ordered the forfeiture of the money in the five accounts which Onnoghen allegedly failed to declare to the Federal Government.

Buhari had in January, 2019 suspended Onnoghen and appointed Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed, as Acting CJN, an action that elicited lots of public criticism.

