Olukoyede Tasks EFCC Staff on Hard Work, Diligence

The Secretary to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Olanipekun Olukoyede, has charged staff of the Commission to be diligent and dedicated to their duties.

Olukoyede made this appeal on Wednesday, when he paid an unscheduled visit to the Kaduna Zonal Office of the EFCC.

He urged the staff to redouble their efforts in the fight against corruption, noting that the fight against corruption was the key responsibility of every staff of the Commission.

Olukoyede further implored members of staff to shun corrupt practices, stating that “the Commission will not tolerate any act of corruption perpetrated by any staff.”

He noted that his visit to the zonal office was to boast the morale of the staff and to assure them of the management’s interest concerning their welfare.

In his response, Kaduna Zonal Head, Mailafia Yakubu assured that EFCC staff were ready at all times to work for the greater success of the Commission.

