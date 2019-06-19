Breaking News

Olukoyede Tasks EFCC Staff on Hard Work, Diligence

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

The Secretary to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Olanipekun Olukoyede, has charged staff of the Commission to be diligent and dedicated to their duties.

Olukoyede made this appeal on Wednesday, when he paid an unscheduled visit to the Kaduna Zonal Office of the EFCC.

He urged the staff to redouble their efforts in the fight against corruption, noting that the fight against corruption was the key responsibility of every staff of the Commission.

Olukoyede further implored members of staff to shun corrupt practices, stating that “the Commission will not tolerate any act of corruption perpetrated by any staff.”

He noted that his visit to the zonal office was to boast the morale of the staff and to assure them of the management’s interest concerning their welfare.

In his response, Kaduna Zonal Head, Mailafia Yakubu assured that EFCC staff were ready at all times to work for the greater success of the Commission.

Author: News Editor

9027 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
NGO Threatens Court Action if FG Fails to Abolish Acceptance Fees in Tertiary Institutions
by
How 300-Level UNIBEN Student Took Her Life Over Failed Love Affair
by
Paris Club Refund: Consulting Firm to Sue Rivers Govt Over Commission

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

June 2019
M T W T F S S
« May    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Headlines »