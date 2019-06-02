Police Arrest 3 Over Invasion of Okorocha’s Country Home

Three domestic staff of the immediate past governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, have been arrested over the invasion of Okorocha’s country home in the early hours of Saturday.

Reports had it that while Okorocha was in his Spibat House in Owerri, his village House in Ogboko in the Ideato South Local Government Area of the state was invaded by gunmen.

However, on Sunday, the State Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo, said the operatives of his Command swung into action immediately after the incident and arrested the three domestic of the former Governor suspected to have a hand in the raid.

The Commissioner said that the preliminary investigation carried out by the Command showed that “it was an internal sabotage.”

He said that three domestic staff of the former Governor, including one of the cooks, have been arrested by the Police.

Ladodo said that the CCTV footage obtained by the Police showed that the act, which led to the invasion of Okorocha’s bedroom, was masterminded by those working in the house.

The Commissioner said: “We have arrested three domestic staff of the immediate past governor.

“Preliminary investigation carried out by us showed that the invasion was carried out by those who are working there.

“We have obtained the CCTV footage in the house and that has helped our investigation.

“The footage showed that the invasion was purely an internal sabotage.

“We have arrested three domestic staff. We also arrested the cook.

“I want to assure Imo people that we are on top of the situation and we are doing everything possible to ensure that nothing is left undone in making sure that justice prevails,” he said.

