President Buhari Salutes Super Falcons for Beating South Korea 2 – 0

President Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday, saluted Super Falcons after defeating South Korean team 2 – 0 in the current female World Cup going in France.

He said he was delighted with the female footballer’s victory on the nation’s special day.

The Super Falcons inched towards qualifying for the knockout stages of the Women’s World Cup for the first time in 20 years after beating South Korea 2-0 in the Wednesday afternoon match.

The President who took online to salute the Falcons team and coaching crew for their rejuvenated spirit and eventual victory in honour of the country said: “I’m pleased I was able to watch the Super Falcons match against South Korea, after the Democracy Day Lunch. Congratulations to the Team and Coaching Crew. A well-deserved win on a very special day for Nigeria. We are all proud of your victory.”

A comical 29th-minute own goal from Kim Do-yeon, who somehow hooked a long ball back past on rushing goalkeeper Kim Min-jung, and Asisat Oshoala’s neat finish 15 minutes from the end left the South Koreans pointless after their first two games in Group A and put Nigeria level on three with France and Norway ahead of their crunch clash in Nice later on Wednesday.

Thomas Dennerby’s Nigeria can now legitimately hope for a place in the last 16 regardless of what happens in their last group match against the tournament-hosting French.

Four third place finishers from the six groups will qualify, meaning three points could well be enough to see the Super Falcons through to the knockout rounds for the first time since 1999, when they reached the quarter-finals in the US.

Nigeria had ealier drew 1 – 1 with Norway.

