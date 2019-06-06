Senate President: I Stepped Down for Love I Have Buhari, Party – Senator Goje

Senator Dajuma Goje said on Thursday that he stepped down on his aspiration to be the Senate President of the 9th Assembly because he wants peace and respect for his party – the All Progressives Congress and President Muhammadu Buhari.

He made this known after he met with President Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja.

According to him: “I want to say that as an elder statesman in the Senate for a long time. At my age, I should be able to appreciate leadership coming from our elders. So in spite of all these calls, in spite all the support I have among my colleagues in the Senate, I have decided to in deference to the loyalty I have for his excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari and in deference to the loyalty I have for my party, the APC, in the interest of our party and the development of this country, in order to assist Mr. President to deliver his promises, I have decided to respect his wish by not declaring to cRufaiontest this senate presidency. Instead, I am supporting the party’s position thereby endorsing the candidature of Senator Ahmed Lawan.”

