Senator Akpabio’s Wife, Unoma Marks Birthday in Style; By Wole Arisekola

Mrs Ekaette Unoma Akpabio, former First Lady of Akwa Ibom State and wife of former Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio, is a year older.

Eka Esit Mbom, as she is fondly called, is a loving and lovable creature of God.

June 9 of every year has always been special for Mrs Akpabio and her lovely family and this year’s was not an exception.

The only difference, however, is that rather than throw a lavish party, Mrs Akpabio has decided to have a low key celebration with her family and friends at their Abuja home.

To Mrs Akpabio, celebrating one’s birthday is essential, but helping others, especially the less privileged, is more important.

She believes wealth is given by God to whom He pleases, and whatever is given to you by God is not for your benefit alone, but for others.

That is the way she has structured her life over the years. Service to humanity and giving hope to the hopeless.

Many women do noble things, but she surpass them all. Her pet project, Family Life Enhancement Programme (FLEP), has been a channel of joy for the less privileged and the down-trodden.

Students, widows, the homeless, traders, the sick among others, have benefited immensely from her various humanitarian endeavours.

Interestingly, Mrs Akpabio detests any form of noise about herself or her philanthropic gestures; she doesn’t blow her trumpet despite all she has achieved in that aspect. She is so passionate about helping others.

As an American author, Buckminster Fuller has rightly put, “There is no joy equal to that of being able to work for all humanity and doing what you’re doing well”.

That is what has been guiding Mrs Akpabio in providing services to humanity.

Apart from being deeply engrossed in her humanitarian activities, she is a loving wife to her husband and a wonderful mother not only to her biological children, but to many out there. She has been a pillar of support to her husband in his political journey

No wonder Mrs Akpabio is well loved and respected among her people, family and the society at large.

Here is wishing Eka Esit Mbom, a happy birthday today and always.

