Breaking News

Senator Melaye Wants to Govern Kogi State

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

Controversial Senator, Dino Melaye, said on Saturday that he was going to contest the Kogi governorship election slated for November 16.

Melaye currently represents Kogi West Senatorial District on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Senator Melaye made his intention known at a public meeting attended by PDP leaders in the residence of Maj. Gen. David Jemibewon (retd).

Melaye, a controversial senator, is being prosecuted by the police for allegedly aiding violence in Kogi and for allegedly attempting to commit suicide while being taken to Kogi by the police.

Author: News Editor

8906 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
NAPTIP Arrests MFM Pastor for Raping, Impregnating 16 year-old Orphan
by
Brazilian Football Star, Neymar, Denies Rape Allegations
by
Gunmen Attack Okorocha’s Country Home

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

June 2019
M T W T F S S
« May    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Headlines »