Senator Melaye Wants to Govern Kogi State

Controversial Senator, Dino Melaye, said on Saturday that he was going to contest the Kogi governorship election slated for November 16.

Melaye currently represents Kogi West Senatorial District on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Senator Melaye made his intention known at a public meeting attended by PDP leaders in the residence of Maj. Gen. David Jemibewon (retd).

Melaye, a controversial senator, is being prosecuted by the police for allegedly aiding violence in Kogi and for allegedly attempting to commit suicide while being taken to Kogi by the police.

