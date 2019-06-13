Shame on Obasanjo for not Honouring Abiola – Fayose

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fasoye, said Thursday that it is to Chief Olusegun Obasanjo shame that President Muhammadu Buhari was the one who have honoured late MKO Abiola, presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

Buhari had earlier made June 12, rather than May 29, democracy day.

Nigeria had celebrated democracy day on May 29 since 1999. This year marked as the first time the celebration happened on June 12.

Last Wednesday, June 12, he renamed Abuja national stadium after Abiola.

Buhari had also in 2018 recognised Abiola’s mandate by conferring on him Nigeria’s highest national honour of the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic, reserved only for Presidents.

Fayose, however, lampooned Obasanjo for failing to honour Abiola throughout his eight years in power.

Fayose made the rebuke in a tweet on Thursday. He said the honour done to Abiola by President Buhari is a shame on Obasanjo, as a fellow Yoruba as Abiola.

Fayose said: “Honouring MKO Abiola by @MBuhari is to Obasanjo’s shame.

“It remains a sore-point of his political history that because of ego, Obasanjo, who’s the greatest beneficiary of the June 12, 1993 struggle, failed to honour his kinsman, MKO Abiola. So, I commend President Buhari”, he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Doyin Okupe, former Senior Assistant on Public Affairs to ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan, said former President Obasanjo would have been misunderstood if he had attempted to honour Chief Abiola.

Okupe claimed that only a respected northerner who enjoys the respect of his kinsmen like Buhari could honour Abiola and his action would not be greeted with criticism.

Okupe said this while speaking on the theme, “June 12: The Yoruba race in a reunited Nigeria” at the maiden edition of the commemorative lecture to mark June 12 democracy day organised by a former governorship aspirant in Ogun state, Oladipupo Adebutu on Wednesday in Abeokuta.

The public affairs analyst said: “One, it is not all that is known that should be said by an elderly person’. Two, nothing can happen in this world until God Almighty ordains it. Three, the politics of Nigeria is so intricate. When they started Sharia in Zamfara, Obasanjo publicly endorsed it and allowed it.

“No northern President can do that effectively without incurring a major riot.

“There is no better person, there is no better government that can institutionalize June 12 except a government headed by a strong northerner otherwise, it will create a serious controversy.

“Buhari by providence has been well-placed. He is not just an ordinary northerner, (he’s) a very strong one that a lot of northerners respect, that even if they disagree (with him) they will not vent their disagreement. They will hold their peace.

“And therefore, it was easier for him to do it. We give God the glory that it has been done. Delay is not denial.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

