Breaking News

Terrorists Attack Soldiers in Borno

Suspected Boko Haram and Islamic State West African (ISWA) Province fighters have attacked troops’ location in Damasak, Borno State.

The attack was said to have left some soldiers dead while injuring unconfirmed number of soldiers.

The army has been silent on the attack.

It was learnt on Sunday that the terrorists attacked troops in Damasak at about 7pm on Saturday, although details about casualties had yet to be obtained as of press time.

Recall, the ISWA had claimed it killed over 20 soldiers in an attack on military base in Borno.

