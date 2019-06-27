Terrorists Kill 29 Persons in Separate Attacks in Borno

No fewer than 29 farmers have reportedly killed when Boko Haram insurgents attacked two Borno communities on Monday, sources have said.

The incidents occurred on the day the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, paid a courtesy visit on the Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara.

According to a military source who craved anonymity because he is not permitted to speak to journalists, the Boko Haram fighters attacked Ngamgam a border settlement about 20km away from Damasak the headquarters of Mobbar local government area, where they killed 50 farmers. Mobbar is Borno’s closest local government to Niger Republic.

The security source, who shared the information with journalists, said: “We have an information that reveals that on 25 June, 2019, suspected members of the deadly terrorist group attacked Ngamgam settlement about 50 kilometres east of Damasak and killed 20 farmers in their farms.”

He said most of the villagers who survived the attack fled their homes to Damasak town.

The security personnel said the second attack, which claimed nine lives, occurred around Gudumbali in Guzamala Local GovernmentArea.

Gudumbali is about 79 kilometres away from Damasak town.

He said the gunmen, who attacked the village, carted away foodstuff, after killing nine persons.

