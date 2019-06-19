Terrorists Sack Military Base, Over 20 Soldiers Feared Killed in Borno

Not fewer 20 soldiers were feared killed while several others injured in an attack coordinated by Boko Haram terrorists in Gajiram, Nganzai Local Government Area of Borno State on Sunday night, security sources said Wednesday.

The terrorists who are believed to be the IS-affiliated Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) attacked Gajiram in the northern part of the state at exactly 6 p.m with weapons of mass destruction

According to a security source, who does not want his name in prints because he was not authorized to speak, said the terrorists inflated heavy casualty on the side of Nigerian troops, burnt down the formation and carted away arms and ammunition.

“The Boko Haram terrorists or ISWAP came with dozens of gun trucks to attack our base, they overpowered our troops and killed over 20 soldiers. A number of soldiers are either adducted or missing because they are yet to return to nearest military base to report, the attack was devastated.

“They also carted away arms and ammunition, including both hardware and software. The base was partially burnt down. As I speaking with you our troops had withdrawn from the locations.

“The attackers did not touch anybody in the community but they looted all the foodstuffs meant for troops and community as well as medicine,” the security source disclosed.

The source added that the residents are fleeing Gajiram as a result of absence of security presence in town.

