Troops Repel Boko Haram Attack on Military Base in Yobe

The Nigerian Army said on Thursday its troops repelled Boko Haram terrorists who attacked a military base located at Goniri in Yobe State on Wednesday.

The military said the terrorists invaded the area in seven gun trucks.

The insurgents engaged the troops in a fight during which many of them were shot dead while five gun trucks and ammunition were recovered.

The army location, which belonged to the 120 Taskforce Battalion under Sector 2 of Operation Lafiya Dole, encountered the terrorists around 6.30pm on Wednesday.

The army said apart from the seven gun trucks, some of the terrorists attacked on motorcycle.

It was learnt some of the gun trucks were those seized from other military bases by the insurgents.

The acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, who confirmed the attack, said the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen Tukur Buratai, who had been in the North-East Theatre of Operation, enjoined troops to intensify efforts at tackling the terrorists.

The army spokesman said: “Following an attempt by terrorists to infiltrate the 120 Task force battalion’s location at Goniri in Yobe State, troops opened fire on the criminals who approached the location with seven gun trucks and several other fighters on motorcycles.

“Consequently, this encounter resulted in the annihilation of dozens of terrorists, while many fled with some levels of injury. The following equipment were captured: five gun trucks, one Vehicle Blind Leger, assorted quantity of ammunition and an unconfirmed number of motorcycles were destroyed.

“The Chief of Army Staff, who has been in the Theatre of Operation for sometimes, commended the efforts of the troops in recent encounters with the terrorists and charged them to sustain and upscale the tempo of the operation.”

