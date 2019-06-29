Troops Rescue Women, Children Held by Boko Haram in Borno

Troops of 152 Task Force Battalion under 21 Special Armoured Brigade have rescued eight women and six children held hostage by Boko Haram insurgents in Ngaba, Borno State.

The troops serving in ‘’Operation HALAKA DODO’’, an Hausa phrase meaning “kill the devil” rescued the hostages yesterday morning in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force members and neutralized many of the terrorists they encountered during a major clearance operation Nbaga and Gero villages.

A statement released Friday morning by army spokesman Sagir Musa, a Colonel, said the “sudden attack of terrorists’ camps, simultaneous and swift employment of voluminous coordinated fire power bombardments led to serious destruction of the terrorists’ camps which forced the criminals to flee their hideouts in disarray, while an unconfirmed number of the bandits were effectively extirpated.

“Accordingly, eight women and six children were extricated and freed from the terrorists, while their (terrorists) makeshift camps were totally destroyed.

“The liberated women and children will be handed over to the appropriate agency for further necessary action.

Musa said the troops recovered three AK47 rifles, five bicycles and a flag belonging to the insurgents.

“Similarly, on Wednesday June 26, troops of 26 Task Force Brigade located in Gwoza while on clearance operation from Southern Borno axis to Agapalwa village and surrounding localities came in contact with some terrorists which led to an exchange of fire that caused the decimation of one terrorist and the destruction of some terrorists’ camps,” said Musa.

He said the operations followed reinvigorated strategies, robust, aggressive and dynamic counter terrorism operations injected into the Theatre Command, Operation LAFIYA DOLE by the Chief of Army Staff Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai.

According to him, troops have continued to successfully sustain aggressive long range mobile fighting patrols, raids, searches and ambushes which resulted in the recent successes recorded.

“Recall the devastating ambush of terrorists yesterday at Goniri Yobe State by the indefatigable and patriotic troops, as well as the resultant recovery of five gun trucks and one VBL among others.

