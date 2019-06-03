Woman, Who Connived with Others to Kidnap Husband Arraigned

The police in Lagos on Monday arraigned a 27-year-old woman, Elizabeth, who allegedly conspired with three men to kidnap her husband.

Elizabeth appeared before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court on four counts.

She was charged alongside Ayinde, 28; Salisu, 45, and Ogunbiyi, 43.

The pleas of the defendants were not taken by the court as Chief Magistrate Adeola Adedayo said she needed advice from the state Director of Public Prosecutions.

She remanded the defendants in prison pending the DPP’s advice.

Adedayo adjourned the case until June 6 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Chinalu Uwadione told the court that the defendants committed the offences on May, 16, at 12.30 p.m., at Abule Egba in Lagos State.

The prosecutor alleged that Sowemi instructed Ayinde, Ogunbiyi and Salisu to kidnap her husband, Moruf Sowemi, aged 53.

He alleged that Ayinde, Salisu and Ogunbiyi held the victim captive at Ogunbiyi’s compound located in Idi Iroko, Ogun State.

Uwadione told the court that the defendants demanded N5m ransom from Moruf’s relatives for his release.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 2(ii), 3, 7 and 11 of the Kidnapping (Prohibition) Laws of Lagos State, 2017.

