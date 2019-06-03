Zamfara APC Expels Marafa from Party

Senator Kabiru Marafa has been expelled by the Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The APC said the senator representing Zamfara Central was expelled for alleged anti-party activities.

The senator had engaged in bitter struggle for the soul of the party in the state with the immediately past Governor, Abdullaziz Yari, which made the APC to lose the state to the People’s Democratic Party, through Supreme Court judgment.

Also expelled is the immediate past Deputy Governor of the state, Ibrahim Wakkala; and member representing Kauran Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Aminu Jaji.

According to a statement on Monday by the party’s state Publicity Secretary, Shehu Isah, on behalf of the state Chairman, the decision to expel the three politicians was reached at a meeting of the State Executive Committee in Gusau, the state capital, on Sunday.

Isah said: “The provision of Article 21 (A) ii and (D) v of the party’s constitution was activated against the three members for violation of the constitutional provision and engaging in acts inimical to the interest of the party.

“Consequently, a resolution was passed expelling all of them from the All Progressives Congress.”

He added that the constitution also said no appeal against such expulsion shall be entertained until the withdrawal of the court case.

“We are therefore by this notice informing the general public that from the date of the said resolution, the aforementioned members cease to be members of the All Progressives Congress and consequently are disentitled from enjoying rights, privileges and benefits from the party,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the state chapter has communicated the decision to the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

A letter titled “Notice of expulsion from party” dated June 3, 2019 was submitted to Oshiomhole in Abuja on Monday.

Recall that the state chapter of the party was entangled in court cases after ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The issue was laid to rest when the Supreme Court recently sacked all the party’s candidates that emerged winners at all levels during the election and ordered that the parties that came second in all the elections be returned as winners.

