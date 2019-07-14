14 Edo Lawmakers Demand House of Reps Take Over Edo Assembly

Fourteen factional lawmakers of the All Progressives Congress (APC), from Edo State, Tuesday, stormed the National Assembly to demand proper inauguration of the state House of Assembly.

Led by Comrade Peter Akpatason and Prof.Julius Ihonvbere both members of the House of Representatives from Edo North senatorial zone, the 14 lawmakers want Rep members to ask Governor Godwin Obaseki to properly inaugurate the House.

Akpatason and Ihonvbere are expected to move a motion asking the National Assembly to take over the running of Edo Assembly until a proper inauguration is done.

It would be recalled that 14 of the lawmakers fled the state after thugs allegedly loyal to the state government attacked them in a hotel, beating up four of the elected members including the younger brother of the national chairman of the APC, Seid Oshiomhole.

This was after 9 members of House, out of 24 members, were inaugurated by 9pm and a Speaker elected among them to the exclusion of other members said to be loyal to Oshiomhole on June 17.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

