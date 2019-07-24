38-year-old Man Arraigned for Attempted Rape

A 38-year-old trader, Michael Jbakolon, was on Tuesday docked before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, charged with attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl.

Jbakolon, who resides at Oko-Oba, Agege in Lagos State, was arraigned before Magistrate B.O. Osunsanmi on a charge of attempted rape.

The defendant, however, denied committing the offence and was admitted to a bail of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Mrs Osunsanmi said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, had earlier told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 11 at Otigba Street, Ikeja.

He said that the defendant sexually assaulted the teenager in order to rape her.

“The girl was going home from work when the defendant accosted her and told her that he wanted to marry her.

“The girl ignored him but the defendant pushed her to the ground.

“He tore her clothes, forcefully removed her pant and was about to insert his male organ into her private parts when the girl raised alarm.

“People around rushed to the scene and rescued the girl from being raped.

“The defendant was handed over to the police,” the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor said that the offence violated Section 262 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. the section stipulates 14 years’ imprisonment for attempted rape.

The court adjourned the case until September 18 2019 for mention.

