Man Sentenced to 14 Years Imprisonment for Accidental Death of Sister

A man, Obinna Udefi, has been sentenced to 14 years imprisonment for the death of his younger sister, Oluchi.

The incident was said to have taken place in 2009.

Justice Adedayo Akintoye of a Lagos High Court, convicted Udefi on a one-count charge of involuntary manslaughter after discharging him of the offence of murder.

The Judge upheld the defendant’s argument, made by his counsel Mrs Grace Adenubi, that he did not deliberately kill Oluchi, as claimed by the Lagos State Government.

The State alleged that Udefi stabbed Oluchi in the stomach with a broken bottle because she refused to give him food, following which she died.

He spent nine years in prison custody during the trial which began before Justice Adeniyi Adebajo, but was concluded by Justice Akintoye.

Justice Akintoye upheld Udefi’s argument that after he pushed Oluchi, she fell against a crate of empty bottles and landed on some of the bottles, which had broken on the floor.

The Judge held: “The prosecution has been unable to prove that this act of the defendant was intentional.

“I further find that while the prosecution was unable to prove a case of murder, they have been able to establish a case of manslaughter.

“Once the deceased failed to answer the defendant or give him his food, he ought to have walked past her and got his food himself.

“It is clear that the act of the defendant caused the death of the deceased, albeit inadvertently.”

She noted that there was no medical report to show the exact cause of death.

Nevertheless, the Judge emphasised that although Udefi’s push “was done without intent to cause grievous bodily harm or death,” he was responsible for the consequences.

“Obinna Udefi is hereby found guilty of manslaughter and is accordingly convicted,” Justice Akintoye said.

Before sentencing, Justice Akintoye asked if Udefi wanted to make an allocutus.

Adenubi, of the Legal Aid Council (LAC), prayed the court to temper justice with mercy.

She said: “The defendant lost his father due to grief after Oluchi’s death. His mother is elderly and ailing. She is bereaved of her daughter and husband, now her son has been in detention for nine years.

“He has been in custody since 2009. She had to relocate to the village. We pray your lordship to not send him back to spend more years in prison. The defendant has been very well-behaved while in custody and has even become a pastor in detention.”

Following her plea, the judge said: “The defendant is hereby sentenced to 14 years imprisonment, less the period of remand from 22nd of May, 2009.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

