7 Cultists Arraigned for Robbery, By Janet Osemudiamen

Seven suspected cultists, who robbed a man of his phone and cash worth N73, 000 at knife point, on Wednesday, appeared before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

The accused are Sunday Stephen, 36; Hassan Terrang, 26; Hassan James, 34; Adelaja Ariyo, 48; Anthony Ojukwu, 33; Bitrus Abednego, 22 and Lucky Anzaku, 20.

They are standing trial on charges bordering on conspiracy, robbery, stealing and assault.

All the seven accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Ruben Solomon, told the court that the accused and others still at large, committed the alleged offences from June 19 to June 22 between 8.40 p.m. and 3 a.m. at Bush Bar, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Solomon alleged that the accused belonged to Arobaga and Aiye cult fraternity.

He said the accused robbed one Bright Chimeze of his Infinix phone valued N65, 000 and a cash sum of N8, 000 at knife point.

“The accused, while parading themselves as members of Arobaga and Aiye confraternity respectively, unlawfully assaulted one Chimeze by assaulting him with dangerous weapons.

“They were also found polluting the atmosphere by smoking weeds suspected to be Indian hemp and made the environment harmful to the health of the public.

“They also prevented the public from carrying out lawful businesses in the area,” Solomon said.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 41, 164 (a), 170, 287 (1), 296 (2) and 411of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The magistrate, Mrs A. M. Davies granted the defendants bail in the sum of N50, 000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

She said that one of the sureties must be a blood relation to the defendant; be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned to July 31 for mention.

