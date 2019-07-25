Abducted Humanitarian Workers Beg FG for Rescue from Boko Haram

Abducted six humanitarian workers and staff of Action Against Hunger (ACF) have cried out to the Nigerian government for help.

The humanitarian workers, who were abducted by suspected Boko Haram insurgents last week, in a three minutes video released by Boko Haram, Wednesday, begged the government “to do something” about their release.

The ACF had earlier said that on Thursday 18 July, 2019, a convoy of vehicles was attacked on the road to Damasak, Borno state.

“One of the drivers was killed, while one Action Against Hunger staff member, two of the drivers and three health workers are missing.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident as these are colleagues dedicated to providing life-saving assistance to individuals and families affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the north east of Nigeria. We are very concerned and want to ensure that they are safe and can be reunited with their families.

“Action Against Hunger strives to ensure that millions of people in need of humanitarian assistance in north east Nigeria receive the essential services required for their survival, especially women and children.

“We express our deepest condolences to the family of our driver and we extend our support to the family of our missing colleagues as well as others affected by this incident.”

In the video, a veiled female nurse, who identified herself as Grace speaking on behalf of five other abducted men sitting behind her was featured.

The kidnapped six were seen in the video sitting in front of what looked like a white tent with UNHCR inscription on it.

Grace, who spoke in English, said she and her colleagues do not know the location of where they were being held.

But she said they were staff of ACF who were based in Damasak, the headquarters of Mobbar, a local government area bordering Niger Republic.

Ms Grace, said she is “the only Christian” amongst the abductees, a statement that suggested that she is the most vulnerable among the six abductees.

She also begged the Nigerian government to act fast to secure their release to avoid herself and the others from suffering the same fate that befell the abducted humanitarian workers working for the Red Cross whom she said “were killed” because the Nigerian government did not act.

Ms Grace, who was struggling to hold back tears, also revealed towards the end of the video that Leah Sharibu and one other abducted female “Alice” were not released and “they were killed” because the Nigerian government did not do something.

