Breaking News

Akpabio, Akume, Keyamo, Others Make Ministerial List

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

Former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Godswill Akpabio, former Benue State Governor, George Akume, Buhari campaign spokesperson, Festus Keyamo, SAN and the immediate past Governor of Odin State, Rauf Aregbesola, Tuesday, made 43 ministerial nominees submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari to the Senate for the screening and confirmation.

Others on the list are former governor of Ekiti State, Niyi Adebayo, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, Senator Olutayo Alasoadura, and Senator Olurunnimbe Mamora

Immediate former ministers who made the list, include Rotimi Amaechi, Raji Fashola, Adamu Adamu, and Lai Mohammed.

..more details later

Author: News Editor

9239 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Police shoot 2 Robbers Dead in Benin
by
Court Jails 9 ‘Yahoo Boys’, Including Corper
by
Alleged N7.6bn Fraud: Ex-Abia Gov, Kalu Opens Defence As Court Adjourns to Aug 26

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Headlines »