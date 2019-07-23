Akpabio, Akume, Keyamo, Others Make Ministerial List

Former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Godswill Akpabio, former Benue State Governor, George Akume, Buhari campaign spokesperson, Festus Keyamo, SAN and the immediate past Governor of Odin State, Rauf Aregbesola, Tuesday, made 43 ministerial nominees submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari to the Senate for the screening and confirmation.

Others on the list are former governor of Ekiti State, Niyi Adebayo, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, Senator Olutayo Alasoadura, and Senator Olurunnimbe Mamora

Immediate former ministers who made the list, include Rotimi Amaechi, Raji Fashola, Adamu Adamu, and Lai Mohammed.

..more details later

