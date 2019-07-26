Akpabio Has No Case at EFCC, Says Party

Akwa Ibom State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has debunked the insinuation that former Governor of the state and now a Minister, Godswill Akpabio, has a case before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a statement on Friday, the party said the statement credited to Prof. Itse Sagay, Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption that Akpabio was under investigation by the anti-graft commission was a lie.

In a statement signed by Hon. Nkereuwem Enyongekere, Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, said Sagay stood truth on its head.

The party said: “We are surprised by the statement credited to Prof. Itse Sagay, Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption (PACAC) that the President should not have nominated Senator Akpabio as Minister because he has a case with the EFCC.

“The APC in Akwa Ibom state wishes to state categorically that Senator Akpabio does not have any case with the EFCC or any other anti graft agency.

“It is true that a petition was filed against the Senator at the EFCC by an Abuja-based lawyer soon after Senator Akpabio left office as our state Governor in 20I5. These cases were thoroughly investigated by the agency. The Petitioner then withdrew the Petition when he could not substantiate his allegations and the EFCC could not establish the veracity of the allegations in the petition. In that case, we note that

Prof. Sagay was patently wrong in his assertion about the nomination of Senator Akpabio.

“APC in Akwa Ibom state wishes to once again congratulate Senator Akpabio on this well deserved nomination and thank the President for choosing a capable and consummate politician and leader as his minister.”

