Another UNIBEN Student Commits Suicide

A yet-to-be identified final year student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) have reortedly committed suicide by jumping down from the 2nd floor of Faculty of Arts building. The incident occurred Sunday evening.

The deceased male student was said to be a student of the Department of Actuarial Science, Faculty of Management Sciences.

As at the time of filing this report, it was not clear if the deceased left a suicide note.

It was however gathered that the victim who was supposed to have graduated before now, had a spill over.

Effort to get confirmation from the Public Relations Officer of the University, Mr. Michael Osasuyi, failed, as calls made to his mobile phone failed to connect.

It would be recalled that a 21-year-old student of the University, Christabel Buoro, also committed suicide, after she was allegedly raped by gangsters.

The lifeless body of the 300-level student was discovered four weeks ago at her hostel located on Plot 4 Uwaifo Lane, off Newton Street, Ekosodin, a sprawling students’ community behind the University main campus of the University.

Unconfirmed reports had it that Christabel mixed sniper, a popular insecticide, with a bottle of soft drink, which she allegedly drank.

