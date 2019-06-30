Atiku Files Libel Suit against Buhari’s Aide, Demands N2.5b

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in the February 23 general election, Atiku Abubakar has approached a Federal High Court in Abuja to compel an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie to pay him N2.5bn for alleged slander.

Atiku has also asked the court to order a retraction of the said Facebook publication which he described as false information.

The former Vice President accused Mrs Onochie, Buhari’s side on social media of disseminating false information about him on Twitter and Facebook

According to documents of the suit filed June 26, Atiku demanded an unreserved apology from Ms Onochie and a publication of her apology on three major media platforms in Nigeria.

Atiku accused Onochie of alleging that he was on a watchlist of the United Arab Emirates in a Twitter post shared to the public in May.

Atiku who cited quotes from the Facebook page, also asked the court to stop the defendant from making further publications considered denigrating his character.

He asked the court for the following orders: “An order of this Honourable court compelling the Defendant to make a retraction of, and apology to, the Claimant, for the said offensive twitter and facebook publications on the same platforms, also to be published in three national newspapers with wide circulation within the country and also broadcast on AIT, Channels and NTA television stations, consequent upon the untold embarrassment, public ridicule, odium, obloquy, derision, marital disharmony, mental agony and psychological trauma which the Defendant’s said defamatory twitter and facebook publications have caused the Claimant.

“An order of this Honourable court compelling the Defendant to write to the Claimant, a letter of unreserved apology for the said offensive twitter and facebook publications which were widely circulated vide the Defendant’s twitter/facebook handles and also published globally online on the social and other print media, consequent upon the embarrassment, ridicule, derision, marital disharmony, mental agony and psychological trauma which the Defendant’s said defamatory twitter and facebook publications have caused the Claimant.

“An order directing the Defendant to pay to the Claimant, the sum of N2,500,000,000,000.00 (Two Billion, Five Hundred Million Naira) only, representing general, aggravated, punitive and exemplary damages over the untold embarrassment, derision, public ridicule, odium, obloquy, marital disharmony, mental agony and psychological trauma which the Defendant’s publications have caused the Claimant.

