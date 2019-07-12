Atiku vs Buhari: Tribunal Adjourns Abruptly Over Alleged Attack Witnesses

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, sitting in Abuja, Friday, adjourned abruptly following the claims that witnesses on their way to testify for the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate in the February 23 election were attacked by unknown gunmen.

When informed of the development, the tribunal abruptly adjourned sitting till Monday by the presiding judge of the panel, Justice Mohammed Garba.

Petitioners’ lead counsel, Dr. Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), who announced this before the tribunal, said that the petitioners will not be able to call the next witness on Friday following the attack on the witnesses on their way from Zamfara State.

He said that unknown armed men attacked the witnesses and injured some of them while others ran into the bush. Some people are trying to rescue them from the bush.

Meanwhile, in his testimony on Friday , Olufemi Ogunde an Assistant Presiding Officer in Abuja said that they were given INEC regulation and guidelines where the duties of Assistant Presiding officer were spelt out.

The witness said that on the day of the election an INEC official further trained them on how to use smart card reader to transmit the election result.

He instructed them to transmit the result with a code provided by INEC official to INEC sever.

“I transmitted the results as recorded in Form EC8A. I have no interest on which of the party won the election so I have no interest in noting the score of each party.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

