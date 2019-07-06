Breaking News

Boko Haram Members Arrested in Kano

The Kano State Police Command on Friday said it had arrested three persons suspected to be members of the Boko Haram terrorist group.

It said that the suspects were among the 87 others paraded for various offences, ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery, theft, and banditry.

The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, said that one of the Boko Haram suspects was arrested at a hotel in Sabon Gari while the other two were apprehended during a raid at their hideout within the metropolis.

According to him, there are clear indications that Boko Haram insurgents are making attempts to regroup in Kano, adding that two suspects all confessed to be members of the dreaded terrorist group.

Iliyasu explained that one of the suspects was heading toward Adamawa State from Abuja with the intention to upload his information, but made a stopover in Kano, where luck ran out before his eventual arrest in a hotel.

