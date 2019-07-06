Buhari Congratulates Super Eagles on Victory over Indomitable Lion of Cameroon

President Muhammadu Buhari, Saturday, congratulated the Super Eagles over their victory over Cameroon in the ongoing Cup of Actions in Egypt.

Reacting to the Super Eagles victory over the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon Saturday evening, Buhari urged them to remain focus.

The Super Eagles had in the entertaining encounter defeated Cameroon 3-2 to zoom into Afcon 2019 quarter final.

Reacting to the victory, the presidency said in a statement: “President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates the Super Eagles of Nigeria for making progress in the African Cup of Nations Egypt 2019, after a delightful win over Cameroonian football team.

“President Buhari recognises the hardwork, team spirit and sportsmanship the boys have exhibited in the tournament, which are good signs for a team destined to excel.

“With yet more hurdles to scale before lifting the diadem, the President urges the team and their handlers to remain focused and determined, assuring them of the fervent prayers and support of all Nigerians.”

