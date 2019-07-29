Businessman Arrested for Sodomising Two Underage Boys

Operatives of the Lagos State Command have arrested a businessman, Friday Okeke, for allegedly sodomising two underage boys in the Lagos Island area of the state.

Police Public Relations Office in the state, Bala Elkana said Okeke lured the victims into his shop on Kose Street, where he perpetrated the crime, adding that a team of detectives from the command arrested the suspect.

The PPRO stated: “On Saturday, July 27, 2019, around 11.30am, the Ebute Ero Police Station received a complaint from two different parents (names withheld) against one Friday Okeke, 35, of 23 Kose Street, Lagos Island, that the suspect lured their two male children, aged 12 and nine, into his shop on Kose Street and had unlawful carnal knowledge of them through their anus.

“The victims were taken to a general hospital for medical treatment and forensic examination. The suspect was arrested by a team of detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer, Ebute Ero Police Station, CSP Sina Olunlade. Investigation is ongoing and the suspect will be charged.”

