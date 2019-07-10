Contractor in Court over Alleged N2.35m Land Scam; By Janet Osemudiamen

A 57-year old contractor, Austin Atobatele, was Wednesday docked before a Maistrates’ Court in Ikeja, Lagos over alleged N2.35m land scam.

The prosecuting Police Sergeant Ishola Samuel told the court that Atobatele, who resides at No 8, Baale Aliu Str., Ajangbadi, Ojo area of Lagos State, is charged with four-count bordering on obtaining money under pretence and stealing.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Sgt. Samuel told the court that the defendant committed the offences on June 25, 2018 at his residence.

He alleged that the defendant obtained N2.35m from the complainant, one Mr Godwin Ngene, under the pretence of selling a parcel of the land to him.

Atobatele also allegedly collected N500,000 from Ngene which he was supposed to fence the land.

Samuel alleged that the defendant intentionally swindled the complainant as he had refused to refund the money to him nor provided him with the parcel of land.

When the complainant requested for the refund of his money,the defendant refused, saying that he used it for his personal use, Samuel told the court.

He said the offences contradicts Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 Section 314 prescribes a 15-years jail term for obtaining money under pretence for any convicted offender.

The Magistrate, Mrs I.A. Abina, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until July 29 for mention.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

