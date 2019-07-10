Court Orders NCS to Pay N5.5bn as Damages to Firm for Unlawful Seizure of 90 Containers of Rice

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, ordered the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) to pay Maggpiy Trading TFZE over N5.5bn as damages for unlawful seizure of 90 containers of rice imported by the firm.

Defendants in the suits are the NCS and the Chairman, Nigerian Customs Service Board (NCSB) as the first and second defendants.

In a judgment in suit No: FHC/CA/CS/40/2017, Justice Inyang Ekwo, held that the respondents acted unlawfully and without any justification in law in the seizure of the containers.

The plaintiff had told the court that on March 18, 2017, officials of the NCS invaded and sealed up its warehouse in the Tinapa Free Trade Zone (TFTZ), Calabar, Cross River State, containing over 90containers of rice stored in air-tight containers.

The plaintiff said, in addition to sealing its warehouse with its content, officials of the NCS stole part of the seized rice and detained its 40 trucks, containing 317 transit containers of rice, destined for the Tinapa Free Trade Zone, without lawful justification for 120 days along Onne, Port-Harcourt road.

In this judgment, Justice Ekwo upheld the plaintiff’s claims and held that the NCS and the Chairman, NCSB, acted unlawfully and without any justification in law.

The judge frowned at the discovery that part of the seized consignment was stolen by officials of the Nigerian Customs, while the plaintiff’s warehouse was sealed by the defendants.