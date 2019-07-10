Court Remands Security Guard for Allegedly Raping 14-year-old Girl; By Janet Osemudiamen

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State Wednesday ordered that a security guard, Alilu Abubakar, 65, who allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl be remanded in Kirikiri Prisons pending legal advice from the office of Director Public Prosecution (DPP), Lagos State.

Chief Magistrate B.O. Osunsanmi, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered the police to return the case file to the Lagos State DPP for advice.

The police filed rape charge against Abubakar, who resides at Red Gate House , Opposite LASU, Ojo in Lagos.

The Police prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, had told the court that Abubakar committed the offence at his residence on June 27.

He alleged that the defendant raped the minor in an uncompleted building.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos 2015

The Magistrate adjourned the case until August 26, 2019, pending the DPP’s advice.

